30 percent fail law school final exam

Only 1,393 of the 2,125 candidates who sat for the last final examination of the Nigerian Law School are successful, according to the result released yesterday.

One hundred and ninety six others had conditional pass while 596 failed outright, the institution’s Director-General, Mr Olarewaju Onadeko, (SAN), said in a statement in Abuja.

A further breakdown of the results showed that candidates with pass accounted for 65.6 per cent, those with conditional Pass represented 6. 4 per cent, and those who failed were 28 per cent.

The final examination was conducted from April 22 to 28.

The August/September 2016 Law School examination recorded 17.8 per cent failure rate.

A similar examination conducted in April 2016 recorded 23.6 per cent failure rate, as 709 candidates out of 3, 056 of those who sat for that batch of the final examination, did not make the pass mark.

Potential candidates to the Bar must sit and pass the final examination by the school, while complying with other provisions of the Legal Practitioners Act to be qualified for the call to the Bar.

Onadeko said that the ‘Call to the Bar’ ceremony for the successful candidates will take place on July 13 in Abuja.

