30 Ships Carrying Petroleum Products, Food Arrive Lagos Ports

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

 LEADERSHIP EDTORS
 Some 30 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos from June 1 to June 19.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made the disclosure in the latest edition of its publication, `Shipping Position’, given to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NPA said that the ships contained buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, empty containers, bulk corn, bulk sugar, base oil, bulk salt, crude palmlein, petrol and containers laden with goods.

Eight ships had earlier arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, bulk corn, buck wheat and petrol.

Fifteen other ships are at the ports discharging buck wheat, steel products, crude palmlein, base oil, bulk sugar, bulk gas, general cargo, bulk fertiliser and containers. (NAN)

