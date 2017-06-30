Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria to probe soldiers’ alleged misconduct at refugee camp – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


South African Broadcasting Corporation

Nigeria to probe soldiers' alleged misconduct at refugee camp
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Boko Haram militants have displaced more than 2 million people in north eastern Nigeria since 2009 and over 20,000 people have been killed in that time.(REUTERS). Tags: Nigeria · Security · Islamist Insurgency · Boko Haram · Militants · Camps · Sexual …
Humanitarian tragedy unfolds in Lake ChadReliefWeb
Cameroon: IDPs Flee Cameroon Camps After Militant AttacksAllAfrica.com
NSCDC seizes Boko Haram food supply trucksDaily Post Nigeria
NAIJ.COM –News Deeply –YNaija –MilTech
all 29 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.