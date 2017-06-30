Pages Navigation Menu

30 soldiers fighting Boko Haram arrested for demanding leave, bonuses

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

No fewer than 30 Cameroonian soldiers fighting the Boko Haram terrorists have been arrested after a demonstration to demand the payment of bonuses and some leave. According to the country’s defence ministry, the soldiers on Sunday “set about stopping traffic with barricades on national route number one.” The men were demanding that they be immediately […]

