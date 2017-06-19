Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$300M loan secured for staff housing in FCT over 10 companies

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

NATIONAL Assembly has secured a loan of $300 million for staff housing. It is to build about 10,000 housing units on various locations in the Federal Capital Territory for its core staffers, legislative aides and interested general public to own. The project which is spearheaded by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, but being […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.