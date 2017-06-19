$300M loan secured for staff housing in FCT over 10 companies

NATIONAL Assembly has secured a loan of $300 million for staff housing. It is to build about 10,000 housing units on various locations in the Federal Capital Territory for its core staffers, legislative aides and interested general public to own. The project which is spearheaded by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, but being […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

