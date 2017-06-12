31 ships laden with frozen fish, coke, sugar, salt, gas to arrive Lagos ports

Lagos – The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Monady, stated that no fewer than 31 ships, laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected to arrive at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from June 12 to June 23.

The NPA stated this in its “Shipping Position” publication in Lagos.

The authority noted that the ships contained buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk coke, bulk sugar, base oil, diesel, bulk salt, bulk gas, bulk gypsum, petrol and containers laden with goods.

It added that six ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, buck wheat and petrol.

It stated that 17 other ships were at the ports discharging buck wheat, bulk gypsum, empty container, base oil, bulk sugar, general cargo, aviation fuel, petrol, bulk fertiliser and containers.

