31 ships with petrol, others expected

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 31 ships laden with petroleum products and other goods will arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos between May 31 and June 19.

NPA, in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said seven of the ships had only petroleum products, including base oil and crude palmolein.

NPA said that the other ships had bulk wheat, empty containers, bulk sugar, general cargoes, base oil, bulk corn, bulk fertiliser, empty containers and frozen fish.

NAN reports that 12 other ships are already at the port discharging buck wheat, steel products, petrol, empty containers and aviation fuel.31 ships with petrol, others expected

The post 31 ships with petrol, others expected appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

