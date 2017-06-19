34 African nations experience drought in 1 year – FAO

No fewer than 34 African countries were affected by drought from 2015 to 2016, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said. FAO Director-General José da Silva told an international seminar in Rome, Italy, that more than 250,000 people perished from hunger in the 2011 drought in Somalia. Da Silva said the need for global drought re-boot was pressing, pointing out that the many impacts of drought was not only hunger and instability but economic losses up to eight billion dollars each year.

