34 Remanded over Major Mahama’s death – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
34 Remanded over Major Mahama's death
Graphic Online
The Denkyira-Obuasi murder suspects entering the court premises in Accra for trial. Picture: EMMANUEL ASAMOAH-ADDAI. Previous Article 'Save a child, save a mother' fund yields GH¢6.17m · Next Article Don't rely on World Bank on education funding …
Breastfeeding Mothers, 32 Other Suspects In Court For Killing Major Mahama (VIDEO)
Court remands 34 suspects in soldier's murder
Murdered soldier suspects to reappear in court on June 23
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!