34 YEARS AFTER DEATH! Family Blows Hot Over Missing Bones Of Brazil Superstar Garrincha

The family of former Brazilian football star, Manuel Francisco dos Santos (aka, Garrincha) has revealed that the remains of the football legend are missing, Brazilian news outlet O Globo reported on Wednesday.

The remains of the winger, who died in 1983 aged 49, may have been lost in an exhumation, relatives told O Globo on Wednesday.

Garrincha played 50 times for Brazil between 1955 and 1966, helping the South American country to World Cup victory in 1958 and 1962.

O Globo quotes the football star's daughter, Rosangela Santos as saying: "My father did not deserve this. It's very upsetting not knowing where he is."

"The mayor has promised him a mausoleum but they need to find him first," Santos lamented.

Garrincha's cousin Joao Rogoginsky told O Globo that when another member of the family died and was buried in the same place 10 years ago, Garrincha's bones were removed to be placed in a niche.

Garrincha, which means "little wren" in Brazilian Portuguese, was regarded by many as the greatest dribbler of all time.But his career was blighted by drink problems and he died of cirrhosis of the liver.

