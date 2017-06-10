360Downloads: Bemyoda – Stark

After weeks of build up and the release of the first single ‘I Told You’ off the album, Bemyoda finally fully shares #StarkTheAlbum.

With Ten tracks on ‘Stark‘ which is his debut project, Bemyoda has created a laudable work of art that transcends just music. Showcasing the visuals that make an integral part at the Red Door Gallery in Nigeria last week, Bemyoda took guests through an audio-visual experience of Stark.

Get the album HERE

