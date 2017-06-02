Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Downloads: DJ RexYo – Major Traffic Mixtape

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

It’s Official, DJ RexYo’s Brand New Mixtape Should be The Maddest Mixtape of 2017

Rex Karkitie a.k.a Dj RexYo, a US-based Nigerian Professional Disc Jockey, Dancer and Entertainer who also serves as a Guest Lecturer at the Michigan State University, College of Arts where he teaches music, remixes and its cultural impacts.

The mixtape titled Major Traffic is a mash of about 58 minutes of your favourite Jams currently enjoying airplay on Nigerian radios. Major traffic is a blend of about 48 songs in a dynamic mix like you never heard.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

No further introductions, get your headphone/speaker, listen for yourself and thank us later.

Connect with Dj Rex on Instagram and Twitter @djrexyo

The post 360Downloads: DJ RexYo – Major Traffic Mixtape appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.