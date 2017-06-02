360Downloads: DJ RexYo – Major Traffic Mixtape

It’s Official, DJ RexYo’s Brand New Mixtape Should be The Maddest Mixtape of 2017

Rex Karkitie a.k.a Dj RexYo, a US-based Nigerian Professional Disc Jockey, Dancer and Entertainer who also serves as a Guest Lecturer at the Michigan State University, College of Arts where he teaches music, remixes and its cultural impacts.

The mixtape titled Major Traffic is a mash of about 58 minutes of your favourite Jams currently enjoying airplay on Nigerian radios. Major traffic is a blend of about 48 songs in a dynamic mix like you never heard.

No further introductions, get your headphone/speaker, listen for yourself and thank us later.

Connect with Dj Rex on Instagram and Twitter @djrexyo

The post 360Downloads: DJ RexYo – Major Traffic Mixtape appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

