360Downloads: MX – Committed To The Vision

South African rapper, MX finally drops off “Committed To The Vision” EP and it’s all guns blazing on this piece. You immediately hear his determination with the intro track “Committed” with Maraza, a perfect introduction to the mood of the EP.

MX’s EP is much like his music persona and it spawns from his ambitious nature which is evident in the rhymes and features on Committed To The Vision. Big up to Keegan Manning for manning the production of this project alongside MX. The sonics are locked in to the tee. I feel like I’m getting to know MX in a different light as soon as he dips into the house sound on Sqeda with the talented Senamile. I went crazy over the house mix of Sphelele, how gorgeous are Masandi’s vocals bakithi?

The EP mash of colour here which translates to MX’s wide versatility with the music.

