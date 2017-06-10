360Fresh: Big Daddy Africa – Not The Man

A Cross River state born R&B, Highlife singer, “BIG DADDY ” has been actively involved in the music industry since 2001, writes his own song and plays the keyboard.

“BIG DADDY“… as his colleagues call him, is widely travelled and has performed in so many fora both locally and internationally.

He was also a member of SQB BAND that became the 1st runner up award winner of Nigerian Breweries star quest 2006. Big Daddy Africa is the welfare officer of artists village songsters and musicians forum of Nigeria (AV SMUF). Celestine Ogar David a.k.a Big Daddy Africa featured in several notable shows like the Happy hour (French cultural centre), Macmillan literary night 2005, World music day 2008, British High commission, lagos (nigerian night 2008), Calabar Carnival 2008, 2010, 2016, 2017, Tears in the rain (jimbay productions 2011).

Big Daddy Africa was a guest artist at miss big world, Nigeria 5th edition Abuja. He also at the 2013 Calabar Carnival performed alongside renowned Nigerian artistes like Tu- face. P-Square, Faze, D”Banj. Wiz Kid, T.Y Savage. His electrifying single titled, ‘Tonight‘ mesmerised the audience at the carnival. Now he brings you this mesmerising single of his that has been enjoying airplay already title “NOT THE MAN”.



