360Fresh: Cill – Baby Girl (Prod. Johnny Drille)

Fast rising soul/RnB singer Chioma Ogbonna popularly known as Cill has released her brand new single titled ”Baby Girl”.

‘Baby Girl’ is very close to my heart and I hope everyone feels in some way what I felt making this song with Mavin Record’s artist, Johnny Drille. Sometime in my life I felt lost and needed to find my own place and knew my choices could take me farther from home and I lose the sense of direction. I put myself in my mother’s place and imagined what she felt about me leaving and how heartbroken she could have been.

I like to tell stories of life, of love (lost or found) of nature, of places you have never been, of places only the mind has been, and of places everyone should go to.

With a voice that strikes a cord in your soul and lyrics laced with deep meaning, my music brings a blend of rock, soul, country and splashes of ‘Africanness’. This song is one of the most refreshing things you will ever hear’. – CILL



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Baby-Girl-by-Cill.mp3

