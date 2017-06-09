360Fresh: Corban – Bend Down

Christed Records presents the highly anticipated single- ‘Bend down’ by the fast rising singer, songwriter and great performer Corban, Aka “Corbansabiboi”…

This indigenous Yoruba rapper won the TopNaijaMusic emerging artist awards under the category of best gospel artist 2016.

Bend down was inspired by Heb 11:1 (KJV) Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. So Ladies and Gentlemen get ready to do your victory dance.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/CORBANBEND-DOWN.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Corban – Bend Down appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

