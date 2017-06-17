360Fresh: David Ibeh – A Free Demo

Hip-Hop Artist and a member of the duo, The Misfit, David Ibeh (@therealdayve) is out with a new single which he titles “A Free Demo”. The song which is freestyle talks about the environment in which the artist lives in and his beliefs. “Dehydration Vol.1: The Thirst”, the third mixtape by the duo will be released in July.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Free-David-Ibeh-01.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: David Ibeh – A Free Demo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

