360Fresh: DJ Proman ft. MVP x Gbasky – Everyday (24)

Dj Proman, from the stables of Birth Time Entertainment, releases another joint titled Everyday 24.

The South African based Nigerian DJ and a product of Campus of Performing Arts (Pretoria) also double’s as a producer with a couple of songs to his credit. His passion for the production of good music, have a couple of times, made him throw his weight behind underground music artists.

DJ Proman with combined efforts of Gbasky and MVP who already has a smashing single “Awon Temi” running the streets right now to put in so much work to release this new one titled Everyday 24. This song talks about hustle and it was made for each and every hustlers out there grinding everyday (24/7). Gbasky set the pace with his soothing voice and MVP came on after with heavy bars dropped to wrap it up.

Everyday 24 was produced by Kordys (Sarz Academy).

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/DJ-Proman-feat.-GbaskyMVP-Everyday-24.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

