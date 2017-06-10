360Fresh: Dr. Paul & Soul Solace – Kabiyesi

From the YAHWEH album, Dr. Paul and Soul Solace release the song “Kabiyesi”, a deep and soulful worship song that stirs the spirit. Kabiyesi stands out in the album as a very strong and powerful worship song that transports you into the presence of God.

With this song, Dr. Paul and Soul Solace continue to serve the populace with sound gospel songs with a message that resonates across the world.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Kabiyesi-Dr.-Paul-Soul-Solace.mp3

