360Fresh: DreySungz – Rude Girl Love + Ragga Barz

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Rude boy (DREYSUNGZ) turns up with a double reggae tune from his anticipating EP for his fans titled RUDE GIRL LOVE AND RAGGA BAR’Z, one for the rude girls and the other for the rude boys, Believe me this jam will blow your mind unexpectedly. Listen up and enjoy!



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: DreySungz – Rude Girl Love + Ragga Barz appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

