360Fresh: Elyno – Carolina

Oluwafemi Ayomide Obashoto popularly known as “Elyno” is a singer and a songwriter who released his first debut single titled “For You” July 2016. Elyno promised to deliver something much more better than his last single and he has done it and now he wants to share the amazing masterpiece with us all and it’s titled “Carolina” produced by the multi-award winning producer “steineBEATs”. Carolina is a song that brings out the singing part of Elyno along with premium sounds and feel of guitar by the producer and I’m sure we’ll all love it!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Elyno_mix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Elyno – Carolina appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

