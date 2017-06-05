360Fresh: Frankie Free – Shape Of You (Cover) – 360Nobs.com
360Nobs.com
360Fresh: Frankie Free – Shape Of You (Cover)
Magic city Music Gang Artiste,Frankie Free formely signed to Fuji Legend Pasuma Wonders Wasbar Records , Releases his version to Ed Sheeran's hit track “Shape OF you”. A peek into his upcoming Mixtape project”Diary OF A hustler' Volume 2, Three years …
