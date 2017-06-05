360Fresh: Frankie Free – Shape Of You (Cover)

Magic city Music Gang Artiste,Frankie Free formely signed to Fuji Legend Pasuma Wonders Wasbar Records , Releases his version to Ed Sheeran’s hit track “Shape OF you”.

A peek into his upcoming Mixtape project”Diary OF A hustler’ Volume 2, Three years after the release of the first volume.

Frankie Free is a producer and a song writer who has worked with the lots of Nigerian artiste and Top Producers like ,Puffy Tee, Fliptyce, Drey Beatz, Yung6ix , Pasuma wonder & Phyno.

The reggae/Dancehall singer is also set to release a couple of videos in te coming weeks.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Shape-Of-You-Cover-Frankie-Free-mix-master.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

