360Fresh: KOD – Anything For You

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

From FAMEMAKER PRODUCTION and it’s artiste KOD,  it’s all excitement as we present the all new #KODWeekly Music Series to all existing and potential fans of KOD, his music and his journey so far in his career.‎

Over the next four weeks, “KOD“ will be dropping new music every Wednesday primarily on his Soundcloud page and on some of your favourite blogs.

This will be a periodic form of direct engagement from now on and we hope you all are as excited as we are. We begin the series with the first track TITLED ‘ANYTHING FOR YOU’, a song with a fine blend of witty Hip-hop verses.

 

 

