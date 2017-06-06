360Fresh: NEDRO – Once Upon A Time

Like they always say, “Strength and growth comes only through continuous efforts and struggles ”NEDRO (@iamnedro) of Timbaze Music International dishes out a new freestyle “ONCE UPON A TIME” after his recently released hit single BOJU which is still gaining massive airplay around the globe.

“Once Upon A Time” is a true life story, a real definition of “Grass to Grace”, a delivery that touches the heart of all as we all may fall victim of struggle in life, one way or the other.

The freestyle was produced by P’ DON CLASSIC.

While we wait for his next official single.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/NEDRO-Once-Upon-A-Time-FreeStyle.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

