360Fresh: Sean Dampte – Whistle Blower

Veteran Afro-beat Super Star Sensation Sean Dampte posted on his snapchat ID a picture of his new single “Whistle Blower” available on iTunes for pre-order.

Many fans were hoping to see the Alignment Video but were surprised to learn of the new single. Whistle Blower is a suggestive track that brought critics to a general consensus of it been a massive follow up single to Alignment

Whistle Blower was produced by multiple award winner Joey Banks and Mixed/Mastered by DXL.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Sean-Dampte-Whistle-Blower-Prod.-By-Joey-Banks.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

