360Fresh: Sifon – Thanks We Say ft. Obas & Priist

In anticipation of his forth upcoming EP, Southern Nigerian HipHop artist, Sifon serves us this melodic tune, featuring The Voice Nigeria contestant, Obas and Priist. Together, the Trio combine to give us this inspiring piece of auditory art with a theme of thanksgiving. Combining Priist’s Patua lingua lyrics and Obas’ amazing voice with his unique style, Sifon gives us a fresh sound, a song that will fit right into your playlist. This is one of those special songs, A song for those days when you need that extra motivation and push to keep going till you achieve your dreams! Sifon will be back in the coming weeks with more tunes as we await his EP. Listen and share

