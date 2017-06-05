360Fresh: Skechy – Your Heart (Prod. Teedot Unbeaten)

Olaide Oyeyemi popularly known as SKECHY formerly known as SKECHY DEE is a RnB/Afropop singer and songwriter. Being raised in Lagos, his musical tone and creativity has always set him apart from the ‎crowd every time he has had an opportunity to sing, as his sound attracts music lovers, music and entertainment professionals, and even other talented artists alike, who would love to feature him on their tracks.

His debut single titled “Your Heart”, is produced, mixed and mastered by the experienced TEEDOT UNBEATEN, is sure to capture hearts and serenade ears of music lovers across the world.

Now under the management of Q8 E&M, a talent discovery and management company, SKECHY is set to turn his musical prowess into an enigmatic phenomenon.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Skechy_Your-Heart_prod.by_TeeDot_unBEATen_2017_MST21.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Skechy – Your Heart (Prod. Teedot Unbeaten) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

