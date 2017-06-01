360Fresh: Sly Sotie – Come (prod. Vikwyn)

The Dodorima Cronner “Sly-Sotie” is Out with a Hit Tune titled #Come.

#Come which was Produced by Vickwyn and Mixed$Mastered by OY is a wavy and trendy tune that is strictly directed to Lovers. “COME” joins the list of Sly-Sotie’s Worthy to listen Pop- music archive, making sure he doesn’t leave his fans hanging.

Without much ado, Enjoy the Banging Tune while it remains hot.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Sly-Sotie-Come-Prod-By-Vikwyn.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

