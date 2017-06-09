360Fresh: Yeanach – Too Much Sauce

Yeanach real names Olayinka Adesanya makes a comeback to the music circuit with this new school vibe titled “Too Much Sauce”.

Yeanach who previously released Ghetto Made and Ajibole some years back took a break to focus on other aspects of entertainment, He is a label executive and signed to Cee Money Entertainment, a creative director of YeaTag which is his fashion brand while he also runs a course in film and video directing outside Nigeria.

Too Much Sauce (Poju) is produced by Joshy James, check it out, share and drop your comments.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Yeanach-Too-Much-Sauce.mp3

