360Hawt: Dammy Krane x Wstrn x Davido – Ladies (Remix)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Dammy Krane and Davido serves up the remix to the mid-tempo tune “Ladies”. The remix features London-based ensemble Wstrn.

This one is for the sweet ladies. Wstrn adds up the slow wine killa verse and dammy krane x Davido did the usual switch.

