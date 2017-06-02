360Hawt: Davido – Fall (prod. Kiddominant)

Davido is out with a sequel to “IF” and it’s dubbed “Fall”

Davido is surely not slowing down with the bangers. Here’s another tune titled “Fall”. The single comes right after his Tekno produced tune “IF”.

Like the latter, ‘Fall‘ is sure to be critically commended as the singer solemnly profess his desires to the opposite gender.

Davido, also states out that he’s done being a player and how his ready to be with only the love of his life.

Quotable Lyrics: “I don’t wanna be a player no more; cause my guys call me Christiano; Mr Ronaldo, omo Nintendo”

Produced by Kiddominant; download mp3 of “Fall“ by Davido below



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Davido_-_Fall.mp3

