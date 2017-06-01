360Hawt: Major Lazer Ft. Patoranking, Ice Prince, Jidenna & Nasty C – Particula – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
360Hawt: Major Lazer Ft. Patoranking, Ice Prince, Jidenna & Nasty C – Particula
360Nobs.com
Off Major Lazer's latest surprise EP, titled Know No Better, here is a dope tune titled “Particular” featuring some heavyweight Afrobeats artistes – Patoranking, Ice Prince; South African rap sensation – Nasty C, and an international musician of …
Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna Appear in Major Lazer's New EP
Major Lazer Return with 'Know No Better' EP
Major Lazer – Know No Better (EP Release)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!