360Hawt: Major Lazer Ft. Patoranking, Ice Prince, Jidenna & Nasty C – Particula

Off Major Lazer’s latest surprise EP, titled Know No Better, here is a dope tune titled “Particular” featuring some heavyweight Afrobeats artistes – Patoranking, Ice Prince; South African rap sensation – Nasty C, and an international musician of Nigerian descent – Jidenna.

The Major Lazer camp are really going the extra mile to push Afrobeats to the world and their efforts, together with others, are making remarkable impacts.

“Particula” takes the vibe to a sunny backyard gig in Africa featuring South Africa’s Nasty C and Nigerian performers Ice Prince, and Patoranking & Jidenna. “Jump” is particularly fun, featuring a high-energy Dutch house drop and Jamaica’s Busy Signal.

The song was co produced by Dj Maphorisa. check on it below and share your thoughts..

Stream below:

The post 360Hawt: Major Lazer Ft. Patoranking, Ice Prince, Jidenna & Nasty C – Particula appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

