360Hawt: WizKid – African Bad Gyal Ft. Chris Brown | Pre-order [Sounds From the Other Side]

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Finally the much anticipated Mixtape [Sounds From the Other Side] by Nigerian singer/songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (aka Wizkid) is out!

With the date scheduled for the release of the mixtape [Sounds From the Other Side], Wizkid releases the official tune to “African Bad Gyal” which he features music star – Chris Brown. This serves as a follow-up to the album’s lead single “Come Closer” featuring Drake, Wizkid once again takes us abroad with some exotic sounds and mellow, island-style. Sounds From the Other Side is set to drop on July 14th.

the uptempo party starter “African Bad Gyal” is sure to have listeners jumping on the dance floor, as Breezy’s vocals blends meshes perfectly over the production of Sarz.

DOWNLOAD/Pre-Order Here

 

