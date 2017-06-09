Pages Navigation Menu

38 Prison inmates scored over 180 in 2017 UTME

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The principal of Ikoyi Prison School, Ibikunle Idris, has revealed that 36 out of 59 inmates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination scored 180 and above. Idris, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos, said the performance of the inmates, in spite of their being in incarceration, was impressive. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

