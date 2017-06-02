39-year-old man docked for making sexual advances to school boy

A 39-year-old man, Victor Akagha, who allegedly gave a ride to a 15-year-old school boy and took him to his house for unlawful sexual advances, was on Friday in Lagos released on a N100, 000 bail. ‎A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court gave the ruling after the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. In addition to the bail, Chief Magistrate Ipaye Nwachukwu, granted the accused two sureties in like sum, one of who must be a community leader.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

