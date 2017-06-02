Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

39-year-old man docked for making sexual advances to school boy

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A 39-year-old man, Victor Akagha, who allegedly gave a ride to a 15-year-old school boy and took him to his house for unlawful sexual advances, was on Friday in Lagos released on a N100, 000 bail. ‎A  Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court gave the ruling after the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. In addition to the bail, Chief Magistrate Ipaye Nwachukwu, granted the accused two sureties in like sum, one of who must be a community leader.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.