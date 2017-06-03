Pages Navigation Menu

3rd International Karate training course to be staged in Lagos

Posted on Jun 13, 2017

The Nigerian Association of Shotokan Karate (NASK)  will host the 3rd edition of her ‘Training with the Champions’ International Karate training course with Senseis Andy Sherry (9th Dan) & Frank Brennan (8th Dan) of the Karate Union of Great Britain (KUGB) as event Instructors. The four-day event which is scheduled to hold in Victoria Island, …

