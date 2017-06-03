3SC boss threatens technical crew with sack notice – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
3SC boss threatens technical crew with sack notice
Daily Post Nigeria
The Management of Soothing Stars Sport Club (3SC), has given ultimatum to the technical crew to immediately find a way out of the relegation zone in the ongoing Nigerian Professional League or face sack. Executive Chairman of the Club, Mr. Gbolagade …
3SC Threatens To Sack Coach Amoo
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!