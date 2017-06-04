4 in critical condition, as AOCOED students’ bus rams into truck

By Evelyn Usman

Doctors at the Igando General Hospital, Lagos, are battling to save the lives of four students of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCED, Ijanikin, who were involved in an auto crash yesterday, along LASU-Igando Road.

A bus conveying the undergraduates reportedly rammed into a stationary waste disposal truck. Eyewitnesses said the bus conveying the students was on speed.

Motorists came out of their respective vehicles to assist in bringing 11 students out of the bus, before the arrival of a Lagos State Ambulance.

An eyewitness, Dele Makanjuola, said: “The vehicle in which the students were travelling was on a very high speed. The driver apparently did not see the waste disposal truck on time and when he did, there was nothing he could do to prevent a head-on collision.

“Four of the students were brought out unconscious, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries. They were attended to by officials of LASAMBUS and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, who were on ground, before they were taken to the hospital.”

The incident caused a hitch in the free flow. Policemen from Igando Division, who visited the scene, directed motorists through alternative routes, until towing vans from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, removed the affected vehicles.

When contacted, General Manager, LASEMA, Adeshina Tiamiyu, said: “No life was lost. The incident involved a bus conveying students from Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, which rammed into a waste disposal truck due to over-speeding.

“However, 11 students, all males, sustained varying degrees of injuries and they were stabilised by the agency’s Emergency Response Team, ERT, and LASAMBUS before subse-quent transfer to Igando/Isolo General Hospital.”

The post 4 in critical condition, as AOCOED students’ bus rams into truck appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

