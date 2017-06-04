JTF kills 4 suspected sea robbers in Rivers, destroys kidnappers den in Bayelsa – Vanguard
JTF kills 4 suspected sea robbers in Rivers, destroys kidnappers den in Bayelsa
The Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to the Niger Delta says it has destroyed a hideout used by kidnappers in Bayelsa and killed four suspected sea robbers in crossfire. Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, Spokesman of the JTF, christened Operation Delta Safe, …
4 kidnappers killed in Rivers as troops raid dreaded camp in Bayelsa
