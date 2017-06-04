Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JTF kills 4 suspected sea robbers in Rivers, destroys kidnappers den in Bayelsa – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

JTF kills 4 suspected sea robbers in Rivers, destroys kidnappers den in Bayelsa
Vanguard
The Joint Task Force (JTF) deployed to the Niger Delta says it has destroyed a hideout used by kidnappers in Bayelsa and killed four suspected sea robbers in crossfire. Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, Spokesman of the JTF, christened Operation Delta Safe, …
4 kidnappers killed in Rivers as troops raid dreaded camp in BayelsaNAIJ.COM

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.