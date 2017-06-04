4 killed, 50 houses destroyed, as Ebonyi, C-River communities clash – Vanguard
4 killed, 50 houses destroyed, as Ebonyi, C-River communities clash
ABAKALIKI—NO fewer than four persons were, yesterday, reported killed following a deadly clash between Ofunakpa Inyimagu community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and its counterpart in Nsobo community in Obubra council area of …
