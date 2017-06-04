4 killed, 50 houses destroyed, as Ebonyi, C-River communities clash

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—NO fewer than four persons were, yesterday, reported killed following a deadly clash between Ofunakpa Inyimagu community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and its counterpart in Nsobo community in Obubra council area of Cross River State.

The clash also led to the destruction of 50 houses and displacement of Ofunakpa Inyimagu community members, allegedly, by Nsobo community members who attacked them. The victims are now camped in a community school in the area as police have been stationed in the troubled zone to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

The four victims of the incident were said to be indigenes of the Ofunakpa Inyimagu community as the dispute had been on since 1984.

When Vanguard visited the community at noon, yesterday, it was a ghost of itself as only policemen were sighted at different points in the once lively community.

Other items torched included cars, motorcycles and sundry materials. At the refugee camp, being Ofunakpa Community Secondary School, Vanguard met women, children, men and youths including the village head.

In a chat with the village head, Mr. Nwofurakpa Emmanuel, explained that the fracas started April 4, 2017 when their neighbouring community attacked their people.

He said that when his people came to inquire what was wrong, the Nsobo people reinforced, came in the company of heavily armed security personnel and forced them out of their houses. Nwofurakpa confirmed that four people from his community were killed in the process and their corpses taken away by the attackers.

Headmaster of the community secondary school where the refugees are camping, Mr. Agwu Stephen, said their attackers were inhuman as they not only killed their people but also allegedly roasted and ate their meat.

