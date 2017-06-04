4 months after marriage, husband says there is so much chaos, tension in the marriage

Mararaba (Nasarawa State) – A Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, on Tuesday dissolved the 4-month old marriage between Usman Eggon and his wife, Ladi, for lack of respect and consistent quarrel.

The judge, Ibrahim Shakarau, dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace, saying that the parties have ceased to be husband and wife henceforth.

“Parties are to maintain peace all the time, any violation of the order of this court will amount to contempt and of course with grave consequences.

“Parties should collect their divorce certificate from the registrar’s office,’’ he ordered.

The judge ordered the respondent to pay to the petitioner, N30, 000 and N5, 000 respectively as dowry and expenses incurred.

Shekarau added that any party, who was not comfortable with the ruling have the right to appeal to the high court of justice within 30 days

The parties were married in February, 2017 according to Eggon Native Laws and Customs of Nasarawa State.

Usman had told the court that the marriage contracted just four months ago, did not produce any child, and that his wife has no respect for him.

“She could not provide me with happiness, rather, it has been from one misunderstanding to another since we got married.

“Trouble and abuses have become part of her, without any cogent reason, she insults me, calls me all manner of miserable names in the presence of my people and neighbours.

“To worsen the whole situation, she packed and left her matrimonial home without saying anything to anyone and all effort to bring her back proved abortive.

“There is so much chaos and tension in the marriage and this has resulted to the lack of peace between us.

“Please, let this honourable court separate us, it was obvious that there was no longer love in the union,’’ he said.

Ladi did not object to the separation, but asked the court to grant the petitioner’s prayers. (NAN)

