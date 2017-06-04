Pages Navigation Menu

4 students left injured after school bus rammed into a truck

It was all looming and sadness at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCED) in Ijanikin, as four students have been involved in a ghastly motor accident .The students were in their school bus that rammed into a truck along Igando road, as doctors are currently battling to save their lives. Motorists came out of their …

