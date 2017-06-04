4 students left injured after school bus rammed into a truck

It was all looming and sadness at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCED) in Ijanikin, as four students have been involved in a ghastly motor accident .The students were in their school bus that rammed into a truck along Igando road, as doctors are currently battling to save their lives. Motorists came out of their …

The post 4 students left injured after school bus rammed into a truck appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

