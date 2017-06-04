4 suspects in police net over fake “WAEC” websites
The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested four suspects for operating illegal `rogue websites` to defraud unsuspecting West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates across the country. The suspects are: Chijioke Modestus, Samuel Onwurah, 20, Patrick Nwodo, 30 and Okon Joseph.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!