4-year-old slowly starves to death clinging to his mum’s dead body

A four-year-old disabled schoolboy starved to death clinging to his mother’s body after he was left there with her corpse for more than two weeks. Mute and autistic Chadrack Mbala Mulo was found with his arms wrapped around the decomposed body of his mum Esther Eketi-Mulo in their northeast London flat. An inquest has […]

