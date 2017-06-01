44 migrants die in Sahara desert – iAfrica.com
|
Hindustan Times
|
44 migrants die in Sahara desert
iAfrica.com
At least 44 Libya-bound migrants, including women and babies, died of thirst after their vehicle broke down in the scorching Sahara desert of northern Niger, local officials said Thursday. "The number of migrants who died in the desert is 44 for now …
44 migrants die of thirst in Niger while crossing desert
More than 40 refugees found dead in Niger Sahara desert
44 migrants, including babies, die of 'thirst' in Niger desert
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!