49 corps members sent back home from NYSC camp. Find out why

49 corps members were sent back home from the orientation camp on health grounds in Osun State, this was made known by the Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps in the State, Mr Emmanuel Attah, Attah said this on Wednesday evening during the inspection of the permanent orientation camp in Ede by the Director-General …

The post 49 corps members sent back home from NYSC camp. Find out why appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

