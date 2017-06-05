$5.8bn loan: S-East states included in rail projects— Amaechi – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

$5.8bn loan: S-East states included in rail projects— Amaechi
ABUJA— Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, debunked the allegation of non-inclusion of South-East states in the rail line projects of the railway networks across the country for which $5.8 billion loan is being sought from China.
